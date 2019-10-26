Tropical Storm Pablo speeds away from Azores island chain

Tropical Storm Pablo has slightly strengthened in the northeast Atlantic as it speeds away from the eastern Azores, a Portuguese island chain.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Saturday at 11 p.m. EDT that Pablo was centered about 245 miles (394 kilometers) east of Lajes Air Base in the Azores. It has maximum sustained winds of about 65 mph (105 kph) and is moving northeast at about 29 mph (47 kph).

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Forecasters say it will pass near or over the Azores in the next several hours.