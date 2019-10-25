Funeral set for girl abducted, killed in Alabama

FILE - This undated file photo released by the FBI shows 3-year-old Kamille McKinney, who police say has been missing since she was abducted while attending a birthday party on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Birmingham, Ala. Investigators searching through garbage found the body of McKinney, who was missing more than a week, and authorities are charging two people with murder, police said Tuesday, Oct. 22. (FBI via AP, File)

A funeral service is set for this weekend for a 3-year-old Alabama girl who was abducted from a birthday party and killed.

News outlets report a service for Kamille McKinney is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at a church in Birmingham. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.

Police have charged a man and a woman with kidnapping and capital murder in the death of the child, who was known to relatives as "Cupcake."

The city has announced a website for anyone who wants to make donations to help pay the child's funeral and burial expenses. Organizers say any leftover money will go to nonprofits that help at-risk people.

Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama says it's establishing a permanent reward fund in the girl's name to help in future child abductions.