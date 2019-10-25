AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

AP source: DOJ review of Russia probe now a criminal inquiry

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has shifted its review of the Russia probe to a criminal investigation, a person familiar with the matter says. It's a move that is likely to raise concerns that President Donald Trump and his allies may be using the powers of the government to go after their opponents.

The revelation comes as Trump is already facing scrutiny about a potential abuse of power, including a House impeachment inquiry examining whether he withheld military aid to pressure the president of Ukraine to launch an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

The person who confirmed the criminal investigation Thursday was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

It is unclear what potential crimes are being investigated, but the designation as a formal criminal investigation gives prosecutors the ability to issue subpoenas, potentially empanel a grand jury and compel witnesses to give testimony and bring federal criminal charges.

The Justice Department had previously considered it to be an administrative review, and Attorney General William Barr appointed John Durham, the U.S. attorney in Connecticut, to lead the inquiry into the origins of special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election. It's unclear when Durham's inquiry shifted to a criminal investigation.

___

Punishing winds that whipped California fires could last

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Punishing Santa Ana winds that pushed fires into Los Angeles-area neighborhoods, burning six homes, were expected to last through Friday and could prompt more power shutoffs to hundreds of thousands of people.

The wind-whipped blazes broke out Thursday in the Santa Clarita area and the largest remained uncontained. As many as 50,000 people were under evacuation orders.

In Northern California, a fire near the wine country town of Geyserville burned 49 buildings.

The threat of hot, dry, winds driving flames far and wide was met with fleets of aircraft and hundreds of firefighters on the ground, who tried to protect homes where backyards were surrounded by trees and brush.

In some places, they failed.

___

Trump confronts limits of his impeachment defense strategy

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is confronting the limits of his main impeachment defense.

As the probe hits the one-month mark, Trump and his aides have largely ignored the details of the Ukraine allegations against him. Instead, they're loudly objecting to the House Democrats' investigation process, using that as justification for ordering administration officials not to cooperate and complaining about what they deem prejudicial, even unconstitutional, secrecy.

But as a near-daily drip of derogatory evidence emerges from closed-door testimony on Capitol Hill, the White House assertion that the proceedings are unfair is proving to be a less-than-compelling counter to the mounting threat to Trump's presidency. Some senior officials have complied with congressional subpoenas to assist House Democratic investigators, defying White House orders.

Asked about criticism that the White House lacks a coordinated pushback effort and could do a better job delivering its message, spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said, "It's hard to message anything that's going on behind closed doors and in secret."

"It's like you're fighting a ghost, you're fighting against the air. So we're doing the best we can," she said on Fox News Channel.

___

After withdrawal, Trump shifts focus to Syria oil fields

WASHINGTON (AP) — As Russian and Turkish leaders divvy up security roles in northeast Syria following an abrupt U.S. troop withdrawal, President Donald Trump is focused on oil fields elsewhere in the war-torn country.

Trump spurred a fresh wave of criticism Thursday with a tweet noting that he had spoken with Syrian Kurdish military chief Mazloum Abdi and observing that perhaps "it is time for Kurds to start heading to the Oil Region," an apparent reference to oil fields in Deir el-Zour province of Syria. That's an area that U.S. military commanders see as critical to holding off an Islamic State resurgence in the region.

But even as Trump heralded his push to pull nearly all U.S. troops out of what he derided as the "blood-stained sands" of Syria, he's repeatedly referred to the country's oil fields as prized land that he's intent on protecting.

"We've secured the oil, and, therefore, a small number of U.S. troops will remain in the area where they have the oil," Trump said Wednesday while discussing the pullout of all but 200 to 300 U.S. troops in Syria. "And we're going to be protecting it, and we'll be deciding what we're going to do with it in the future."

White House officials did not respond to requests for greater clarity about Trump's tweet suggesting Kurds head to the oil region.

___

China urges joint fight on smuggling after deaths in Britain

BEIJING (AP) — China called Friday for joint efforts to counter human smuggling after the discovery in Britain of 39 dead people believed to be Chinese who stowed away in a shipping container.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters at a daily briefing that China could not yet confirm the victims' nationalities or identities but was working in cooperation with local authorities.

"The British police are still in the intensive process of verification and are still unable to confirm at the moment," Hua said.

"But I think that no matter where these victims come from, this is a great tragedy which drew the attention of the international community to the issue of illegal immigration," she said.

"I think the international community should further strengthen cooperation in this area, strengthen sharing of information and intelligence in this regard, and conduct early intervention in these activities so as to prevent such tragedies from happening again in the future."

___

Tally of children split at border tops 5,400 in new count

SAN DIEGO (AP) — U.S. immigration authorities separated more than 1,500 children from their parents at the Mexico border early in the Trump administration, the American Civil Liberties Union said Thursday, bringing the total number of children separated since July 2017 to more than 5,400.

The ACLU said the administration told its attorneys that 1,556 children were separated from July 1, 2017, to June 26, 2018, when a federal judge in San Diego ordered that children in government custody be reunited with their parents.

Children from that period can be difficult to find because the government had inadequate tracking systems. Volunteers working with the ACLU are searching for some of them and their parents by going door-to-door in Guatemala and Honduras.

Of those separated during the 12-month period, 207 were under 5, said attorney Lee Gelernt of the ACLU, which sued to stop family separation. Five were under a year old, 26 were a year old, 40 were 2 years old, 76 were 3, and 60 were 4.

"It is shocking that 1,556 more families, including babies and toddlers, join the thousands of others already torn apart by this inhumane and illegal policy," said Gelernt. "Families have suffered tremendously, and some may never recover."

___

Lion Air crash report points to Boeing, pilots, maintenance

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — An Indonesian investigation found a Lion Air flight that crashed and killed 189 people a year ago was doomed by a combination of aircraft design flaws, inadequate training and maintenance problems.

A summary of the final accident report released Friday said Lion Air flight 610, from Indonesia's capital Jakarta to the island of Sumatra, crashed partly because the pilots were never told how to quickly respond to malfunctions of the Boeing 737 Max 8 jet's automated flight-control system. But during a press conference, investigators highlighted nine critical points that, combined, led to the tragedy.

The jet vanished from radar after air traffic control was informed the plane had altitude and air speed issues. It plunged into the Java Sea just 13 minutes after takeoff on Oct. 29, 2018.

Just five months after the Indonesian crash, the same kind of malfunction caused a Max jet to crash in Ethiopia, killing all 157 people on board.

That led to the grounding of all 737 Max jets and put Boeing under intense pressure to explain problems associated with the flight control system, known as MCAS. The aircraft still has not resumed flying.

___

Atty: Trump calendar helps prove woman's 2007 groping claim

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump's private calendar helps support a former "Apprentice" contestant's claim that he subjected her to unwanted kissing and groping, her lawyer said in a court filing Thursday.

The calendar records, filed in Summer Zervos' defamation lawsuit, show Trump was scheduled to be at the Beverly Hills Hotel in California on Dec. 21, 2007, in the timeframe when she claims Trump made unwanted advances at that hotel.

She said he kissed and groped her, despite her objections, at what she thought would be a professional dinner, and then invited her to meet him at his nearby golf course the next morning. The calendar records show he was scheduled there the morning after his arrival at the hotel.

Trump's calendar doesn't include anything about a meeting with Zervos. But her lawyer, Mariann Wang, wrote that the documents "strongly corroborate" Zervos' account — and indicate that Trump was lying in a 2016 statement that said he "never met her at a hotel."

Trump lawyer Marc Kasowitz said Thursday that Zervos' claims are "entirely meritless and not corroborated by any documents."

___

Australia's iconic rock Uluru scaled by final climbers

ULURU, Australia (AP) — Nature seemed to be siding with indigenous Australians' demand for Uluru to be respected as a sacred site on Friday when high winds threatened to prematurely end the generations-old tradition of climbing the sandstone monolith.

Rangers warned hundreds of anxious tourists who gathered at the base of the iconic rock before dawn that they would miss their last opportunity to ever scale its 348-meter (1,140-foot) summit unless blustery conditions subsided.

But the winds calmed and the first of around 1,000 climbers began their ascent at a chain handhold up the steep western face three hours later than scheduled. An indigenous onlooker booed them.

The ascent was permanently closed to climbers late in the afternoon, while those already on the rock had until unset to find their way down. A potential medical problem was reported with a climber but authorities could not immediately provide details.

Janet Ishikawa flew from her Hawaiian home to central Australia to make the climb on the final possible day. She likened the Uluru controversy to a furor over plans to build a giant telescope on Hawaii's highest peak, which protesters consider sacred.

___

In a divided Washington, Nationals' World Series run unites

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington is normally a city defined by its divisions, be they political, racial or economic.

But the unlikely World Series run of the Washington Nationals has become something truly unexpected: a unifying force in a city that hasn't known much unity recently.

Nationals red and the trademark swirling W have become common sights across the District of Columbia. On the night of Game 1 in Houston against the Astros, a racially diverse crowd of thousands turned out in the midst of a cold rainstorm to watch the game on television together in Nationals Park.

"There's no politics in baseball," said Beth Leeth, a Virginia resident who came to the park with her husband and four children. She continued the "League of Their Own" analogy by adding, "There IS crying sometimes. We've been Nats fans long enough that there's been some tears over the Nationals. But not this year."

Judith Gilbert, a 25-year DC resident, said, "You can feel it. It's palpable in the community. It doesn't matter what your political persuasion is at the moment. It's helping us deal with the other stuff that's really terribly frightening that's going on politically. This is something that's an antidote to that."