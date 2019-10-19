Artist uses ‘historic’ markers to raise climate awareness

A sign, part of a public design installation by artist Thomas Starr, is displayed on a gazebo outside the University of New Hampshire boathouse in Durham, N.H., Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. Starr, a graphic and information design professor from Boston's Northeastern University, created the project to address possible effects of climate change. AP Photo

A public arts project in New England communities features signs that imagine the possible future effects of climate change to raise awareness about the issue.

The "Remembrance of Climate Futures" project has been installed in Durham, New Hampshire, and Essex, Massachusetts. It will also come to Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The signs are based on possibilities laid out in the scientific research that the towns have used to develop their climate plans and written from the perspective of someone in the 22nd century looking back.

Inspired by historical markers, the signs detail events like rising sea levels and an explosion of ticks that have yet to happen.