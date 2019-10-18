Real estate developer faces judgment in college bribery case

FILE - In this March 29, 2019, file photo, Robert Flaxman, founder and CEO of Crown Realty & Development, leaves the federal courthouse in Boston after a hearing in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. Flaxman is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, Oct. 18. Nicolaus Czarnecki/

A California real estate developer is returning to court to face sentencing for his role in a college admissions bribery scheme.

Robert Flaxman is scheduled to appear in Boston's federal court Friday. The 63-year-old Los Angeles resident pleaded guilty in May to a single count of fraud and conspiracy.

Authorities say Flaxman paid $75,000 to have a test proctor feed his daughter answers on her ACT exam in 2016. They say she used the score to get into an undisclosed college that suspended her for a semester after the scheme was revealed.

Prosecutors are recommending eight months in prison and a $40,000 fine. His lawyers suggest supervised release and community service.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Flaxman's lawyers argue the scheme was not about "ego gratification," saying his daughter's school is "excellent" but not elite.