Correction: Obit-Bob Kingsley story

FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2017 file photo, Bob Kingsley accepts the Mae Boren Axton Service Award during the 11th annual ACM Honors at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. Kingsley, who in the 1950s started with Armed Forces Radio and went on to lead country music fans around the world counting down the weekly hits, has died in Texas. Rob Simbeck, a friend and national producer of the "Bob Kingsley's Country Top 40," says Kingsley died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at his home in Weatherford. He was 80. Wade Payne

In a story Oct. 17 about the death of radio announcer Bob Kingsley, The Associated Press erroneously identified Kingsley's friend Rob Simbeck as a producer. Simbeck is a writer and interviewer for the "Bob Kingsley's Country Top 40" radio program.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Country radio DJ Bob Kingsley, 80, dies at home in Texas

Bob Kingsley, a radio announcer who since the 1970s led country music fans counting down the weekly hits, has died at home in Texas

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

WEATHERFORD, Texas (AP) — Bob Kingsley, a radio announcer who since the 1970s led country music fans counting down the weekly hits, has died in Texas.

Rob Simbeck, a friend and writer-interviewer for the "Bob Kingsley's Country Top 40," says Kingsley died Thursday at home in Weatherford. He was 80. Kingsley announced earlier this month that he was being treated for bladder cancer.

Kingsley, according to his bio as a 2016 National Radio Hall of Fame inductee, began his broadcast career in 1958 in the Air Force. He worked at California stations before hosting "American Country Countdown" in 1978.

In 2006, he and his wife and business partner, Nan Kingsley, established "Bob Kingsley's Country Top 40," which is carried by more than 320 stations.

A celebration of life service will be held Nov. 14 at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, Tennessee.