Orban’s Fidesz party faces united opposition in Hungary vote

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's dominant right-wing Fidesz party is facing a challenge from opposition parties who are backing a joint candidate in many cities in local elections nationwide.

Fidesz has been easily winning local, national and European Parliament elections since 2010, but a more unified opposition and the release of a video showing one of the party's best-known mayors, former Olympic champion gymnast Zsolt Borkai, participating in an orgy on a yacht have shaken up the last days of the campaign.

More than 8 million people are eligible to vote on Sunday for over 3,000 mayors and 17,200 local council members elected for five-year terms.

Incumbent Budapest Mayor Istvan Tarlos, backed by Fidesz, is dealing with a strong push by Gergely Karacsony, supported by five left-wing, Green and liberal parties.