PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week

Anti-government demonstrators commandeer an armored vehicle during a nationwide strike against President Lenin Moreno and his economic policies, in Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Big jumps in the costs of gasoline and diesel after Moreno ended subsidies last week set off the upheaval, but other complaints have come out amid the protests, looting, vandalism, clashes with security forces, the blocking of highways and disruptions of Ecuador's vital oil industry. AP Photo

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery includes protests sparked by fuel price hikes in Ecuador; Ultra-Orthodox Jews observing the Kaparot ritual in Israel; and villagers in Turkey reacting to mortars launched from Syria.

This gallery contains photos from the week of Oct. 4-11, 2019.

