A tropical storm again, Narda soaks Mexico’s Mazatlan

Tropical Storm Narda soaked the resort city of Mazatlan with sheets of driven rain and whipped palm trees with its strong winds Monday, swamping streets and causing some seemingly minor property damage after passing over Puerto Vallarta, another popular beach destination.

Government agencies and local media posted images online of workers clearing refuse, apparently from signs or rooftops, as well as downed trees and power lines and shattered shopfront windows.

The storm was crawling up Mexico's west coast on a forecast track parallel to the shore. Narda had previously been downgraded to a tropical depression after moving over land Sunday, but it regained tropical storm strength after passing back over water.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Narda's maximum sustained winds had increased to 50 mph (85 kph), and its center was about 65 miles (100 kilometers) west of Culiacan in the early evening.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

It was heading northwest over the Gulf of California at 20 mph (32 kph), and continuing to dump heavy rains and cause flooding in northwestern Mexico, the center said.

Classes were canceled as a precaution in Sinaloa state, which is home to Mazatlan, and some flights to and from the city were suspended.

The Hurricane Center said Narda could dump an additional 2 to 4 (5 to 10 centimeters) of rain along the coast in Sinaloa and Nayarit, with isolated totals of 10 to 15 inches (25 to 38 centimeters). Significant rainfall was also expected in the states of Chihuahua, Durango, Sonora and Baja California Sur.

Authorities reported flooded roads and rivers, and the storm also toppled trees and billboards and washed out some roads earlier in the southwestern state of Guerrero. Local media reported that a 26-year-old man died while trying to cross a river in San Pedro Mixtepec, Oaxaca state.

Meanwhile in the Atlantic, Category 2 Hurricane Lorenzo remained on course toward the Azores, a Portuguese island chain, where authorities issued a hurricane warning for central and western islands and a tropical storm warning for two eastern ones.

According to the current forecast, Lorenzo's center could pass near the Azores by early Wednesday.

The Hurricane Center said the "very large" storm had maximum sustained winds of 105 mph (165 kph) Monday. It was moving north-northeast at 15 mph (24 kph) and was centered about 965 miles (1,555 kilometers) west-southwest of the Azores.

Lorenzo was previously a Category 5 hurricane, the strongest storm ever observed so far north and east in the Atlantic basin.