Official: Man jumps to his death at Grand Canyon Skywalk

In this March 20, 2007, file photo, people walk on the Skywalk during the first walk event at the Grand Canyon on the Hualapai Indian Reservation at Grand Canyon West, Ariz.

Authorities are trying to locate the body of a man who climbed over a safety barrier at the Grand Canyon Skywalk and apparently jumped to his death.

They say the 28-year-old visitor to the tourist spot on the Hualapai reservation outside Grand Canyon National Park jumped around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

A Grand Canyon West spokesman says a body recovery effort began Sunday morning.

Skywalk opened in 2007. It's a horseshoe-shaped glass walkway that juts about 70 feet over the canyon overlooking the Colorado River.

Signs warn tourists not to venture too close to the edge as a vertical drop from the Skywalk is between 500 feet and 800 feet (244 meters).

A Chinese tourist fell to his death in March when he stumbled while trying to take a photo close to Skywalk.