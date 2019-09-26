Authorities search for felon charged in shooting at SC bar

Authorities in South Carolina are searching for a convicted felon charged with murder in a bar shooting that killed two people and wounded eight others.

Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile told reporters at a Wednesday news conference that 31-year-old suspect Breante Deon Stevens should be considered armed and dangerous. Faile had said authorities believe Stevens had a dispute with one of the slain men. He previously served time on drug and robbery charges.

A heavily redacted incident report released Wednesday sheds little light on the Saturday attack at Ole Skool club in Lancaster, a community about 45 miles (72 kilometers) south of Charlotte, North Carolina. It includes eight redacted names and the names of the slain, Henry Lee Colvin and Aaron Harris. Two wounded patrons remain in critical condition.