Virginia Beach police to release report on mass shooting

Police are getting ready to release the findings of their investigation into the May 31 mass shooting that killed 12 people at a municipal building in Virginia Beach.

The findings are expected to be released Tuesday evening during a City Council meeting.

Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer says the presentation will include more details about the shooter and his work history, as well as what police have determined happened that day.

DeWayne Craddock — an engineer in the city's public utilities department — opened fire hours after submitting his resignation. The 40-year-old died in a gunbattle with police.

A security firm hired by the city to conduct an independent investigation is also expected to give an update on its probe during the City Council meeting.