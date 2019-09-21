The Latest: Hong Kong police, protesters clash

Police run during a confrontation with protesters Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, Hong Kong. Demonstrators have marched through an outlying district of Hong Kong in another weekend of protest aimed at the Chinese territory's government. AP Photo

The Latest on protests in Hong Kong (all times local):

6 p.m.

Protesters have burned a Chinese flag and police fired pepper spray during a march in an outlying district of Hong Kong in renewed clashes over anti-government grievances.

Police accused protesters of spraying water at officers during the march Saturday by several thousand people in Tuen Mun in Hong Kong's northwest. Reporters saw at least one person arrested.

The event was relatively small compared with previous demonstrations that have taken place every weekend since June. The protests started with opposition to a proposed extradition law and have expanded to include demands for greater democracy.

2 p.m.

Demonstrators have marched through an outlying district of Hong Kong in another weekend of protest aimed at the Chinese territory's government.

Several thousand people, many dressed in black, marched Saturday through Tuen Mun on the Chinese territory's west side. Some chanted "Reclaim Hong Kong!" and "Revolution of our times!"

Hong Kong is in a fourth month of protests that started with opposition to a proposed extradition law and have expanded to include demands for greater democracy.

Saturday's march was relatively small compared with previous weekends. There was no violence in contrast to some earlier protests that were marked by clashes with police.