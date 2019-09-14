No kites, pigeon flying as China preps for 70th anniversary

A helicopter carrying the flag of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) flies above the central business district in Beijing, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. Many of the streets in the central part of China's capital were shut down this weekend for a rehearsal for what is expected to be a large military parade on Oct. 1 to commemorate the 70th anniversary of Communist China. AP Photo

China has banned flying kites, drones and captive pigeons over central Beijing as it prepares for a military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of Communist Party rule on Oct. 1.

A public notice posted Sunday on the Beijing government's website said that flying activities that affect flight safety would be prohibited in seven of the capital city's 16 districts from Sept. 15 to Oct. 1.

China is holding parade rehearsals for the second weekend in a row. Military planes flew over the route Sunday, after tanks and other military vehicles rumbled along the same road the previous night.

The parade is part of a huge ceremony planned at Beijing's Tiananmen Square to mark the founding of the People's Republic of China on Oct. 1, 1949.