Several injured when decks collapse during firefighter event

Officials say several people were injured when decks collapsed on one another at a three-story residence on the Jersey Shore.

Authorities say the collapse happened around 6 p.m. Saturday in Wildwood, New Jersey. It occurred during the New Jersey Firemen's Convention.

The annual event attracts thousands of current and former firefighters to the resort town. Firefighters were likely among those hurt or trapped in the wreckage.

It was unclear how many people were on or under the decks at the time.

Photos posted on social media appear to show multiple stories of decking ripped away from the building and reduced to beams and splintered wood.