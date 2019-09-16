Correction: Illinois Tollway-Work Zone Memorial story

In a story Sept. 14 about a traveling memorial with names of people killed in work zone crashes coming to Illinois, The Associated Press misspelled the last name of an Illinois tollway worker who was killed. His name was David Schwarz, not Schwartz.

A corrected version of the story is below:

National Work Zone Memorial coming to Hinsdale Oasis

A memorial to people killed in highway work-zone crashes is coming to the Illinois Tollway's Hinsdale Oasis as a reminder to motorists to slow down

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (AP) — A memorial to people killed in highway work-zone crashes is coming to the Illinois Tollway's Hinsdale Oasis as a reminder to motorists to slow down.

The National Work Zone Memorial travels across the U.S. each year. The American Traffic Safety Services Association Foundation will display it from Monday through Sept. 23 at the Hinsdale Oasis.

The memorial wall lists the names of more than 1,400 people who have died in work zone crashes. It includes Illinois Tollway equipment operator and laborer David Schwarz. He was killed on Sept. 18, 2017 on the Tri-State Tollway, Interstate 294, by a motorist who failed to move over.

Tollway Executive Director Jose Alvarez says that "hosting this memorial will help spread the word of the consequences of failing to slow down and move over."