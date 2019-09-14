Zimbabwe’s Mugabe to be honored at state funeral

A man in the stands holds a banner with the face of former president Robert Mugabe, as members of the public queue up to view his body at the Rufaro stadium in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. The ongoing uncertainty of the burial of Mugabe, who died last week in Singapore at the age of 95, has eclipsed the elaborate plans for Zimbabweans to pay their respects to the former guerrilla leader at several historic sites. AP Photo

African heads of state and envoys are gathering to attend a state funeral for Zimbabwe's founding president, Robert Mugabe, whose burial has been delayed for at least a month until a special mausoleum can be built for his remains.

The service and viewing of the body of Mugabe, who died last week in Singapore at 95, will be at the National Sports Stadium in the capital, Harare, and comes following the announcement by the Mugabe family and President Emmerson Mnangagwa that his burial will be postponed until a new edifice for his body can be constructed at the national Heroes' Acre monument.

More than 10 African leaders and several former presidents are expected to attend Saturday's ceremony at the 60,000-capacity stadium.