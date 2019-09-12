Southeast Spain facing heaviest rainfall in over a century

A large area of southeast Spain is on red alert as the region reels from the heaviest rainfall in more than a century.

The Spanish weather service AEMET is predicting up to 200 liters (53 gallons) of rainfall per square meter (10 sq. feet) between Thursday and Friday on the Mediterranean coast regions of Valencia, Murcia and Alicante.

The River Clariano flooded the streets of Ontinyent, a town south of Valencia, during Wednesday night after almost 300 liters of rain per square meter fell in 24 hours, which AEMET says is the heaviest recorded there since 1917.

No injuries were reported.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The local Spanish government representative in Murcia, Francisco Jiménez, says Thursday "is a good day to stay at home."