Judiciary panel to set rules for impeachment investigation

The House Judiciary Committee will vote Thursday to establish rules for hearings on impeachment, escalating the panel's investigations of President Donald Trump.

The resolution is a technical step toward Trump's impeachment, but the panel would still have to introduce impeachment articles against Trump and win approval from the House.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has urged caution on impeachment, saying the public still isn't yet supportive of taking that step against Trump.

The resolution sets rules for the committee's hearings, empowers staff to question witnesses, allows some evidence to remain private and permits the president's counsel to respond to some of the testimony. The resolution is similar to procedural votes taken at the beginning of the impeachment investigations into Presidents Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton.