UN rights chief airs worries on climate change, migrant kids

The U.N. human rights chief says she is "alarmed" that migrant children are still being held in centers in the United States and Mexico, and is warning that climate change is a top threat to rights worldwide.

Michelle Bachelet aired concerns from unlawful killings and injuries of Palestinians by Israeli security forces to India's actions against Kashmiris, in her introductory address for the start of the Human Rights Council's latest session on Monday.

But the rights chief put her main focus on environmental concerns — calling for greater participation in the fight against climate change by businesses and greater space for environmental activists to express their views.

Alluding to a Swedish teenage climate campaigner, Bachelet decried "verbal attacks on young activists such as Greta Thunberg and others."