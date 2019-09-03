Australia says more Sri Lankans trying to migrate illegally

An Australian general in charge of combating illegal migration says there's been an increase in the number of Sri Lankans seeking to enter Australia illegally by boat in recent months.

Maj. Gen. Craig Furini, head of Operation Sovereign Borders, said Tuesday during a visit to the island nation that since May, 38 people have been returned to Sri Lanka by Australian authorities. He said Sri Lanka's navy has intercepted 41 other people in the Indian Ocean who were traveling to Australia illegally by fishing boat.

Furini visited the Negombo fishing harbor north of Sri Lanka's capital, Colombo, where some of the boats have departed from in the past.

He said the political climate in Australia and the Easter bomb attacks in Sri Lanka could be factors in the increase.