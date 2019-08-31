AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Fierce Category 4 Dorian menaces Bahamas en route to Florida

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Dorian has gained fearsome new muscle as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm, bearing down on the northwestern Bahamas early Saturday en route to Florida's east coast.

Millions of people in Florida, along with the state's Walt Disney World and President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, are in the potential crosshairs of the hurricane. Forecasters say Dorian, which had top sustained winds of 140 mph (225 kph) Friday night, will threaten the Florida peninsula late Monday or early Tuesday.

But the National Hurricane Center in Miami cautioned that its meteorologists remain uncertain whether Dorian would make a devastating direct strike on the state's east coast or inflict a glancing blow. Some of the more reliable computer models predicted a late turn northward that would have Dorian hug the Florida coast.

"There is hope," Weather Underground meteorology director Jeff Masters said.

The faint hope of dodging Dorian's fury came Friday, even as the storm ratcheted up from a menacing Category 3 hurricane to an even more dangerous Category 4. That raised fears Dorian could become the most powerful hurricane to hit Florida's east coast in nearly 30 years.

___

Latest Trump tariffs could hit consumers with higher prices

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's latest round of tariffs on Chinese imports is likely to deliver a direct hit on many consumers, who were largely spared from higher prices in his previous rounds of import taxes.

Beginning Sunday, the U.S. government will begin collecting 15% tariffs on $112 billion in Chinese imports — items ranging from smartwatches and TVs to shoes, diapers, sporting goods and meat and dairy products. For the first time since Trump launched his trade war, American households face price increases because many U.S. companies say they'll be forced to pass on to customers the higher prices they'll pay on Chinese imports.

For more than a year, the world's two largest economies have been locked in a high-stakes duel marked by Trump's escalating import taxes on Chinese goods and Beijing's retaliatory tariffs.

The two sides have held periodic talks that seem to have met little progress despite glimmers of potential breakthroughs. All the while, they've imposed tariffs on billions of each other's products in a rift over what analysts say is Beijing's predatory tactics in its drive to become the supreme high-tech superpower.

American consumers have so far been spared the worst of it: The Trump administration had left most everyday household items off its tariff list (valued at $250 billion in Chinese products so far) and instead targeted industrial goods.

___

Mysterious Iran rocket blast draws Trump tweet, Tehran taunt

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The unexplained explosion of a rocket at an Iranian space center grew more mysterious Saturday as President Donald Trump tweeted what appeared to be an American surveillance photo of the site and Tehran showed off a satellite meant to be launched.

Trump's tweet showing the aftermath of Thursday's explosion at the Imam Khomeini Space Center drew a taunting tweet from Iran's Information and Communications Technology Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi. However, Jahromi declined to say what went wrong while showing local journalists the Nahid-1 satellite meant to be launched.

"I have no idea about the Americans' comment about Semnan space site and I think it is more appropriate that the respected minister of defense talk about this because it is within his realm of responsibility," the minister said. "But what could be seen today is that the Nahid satellite is here and has not yet been handed over."

Thursday's explosion marked the third failure involving a launch at the center, which has raised suspicions of sabotage in Iran's space program. The U.S. has criticized the initiative as a way for Tehran to advance its ballistic missiles.

Trump directly acknowledged that in his tweet Friday.

___

Utah man found guilty of running massive opioid ring

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man was convicted Friday of running a multimillion-dollar opioid ring that sent hundreds of thousands of potentially deadly pills across the country in a scheme that authorities said helped fuel the nation's opioid epidemic.

A jury reached the verdict after deliberating about eight hours in the case against Aaron Shamo. The conviction for running a criminal enterprise carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

"He's 29 and his life is over," defense attorney Greg Skordas said.

Shamo's reaction was stoic, the lawyer said. "I don't know if any of this has come to him yet."

Prosecutors said Shamo was the kingpin of the ring that peddled fake prescription pills laced with fentanyl — a drug that authorities say can be deadly with just a few flakes — to thousands of people.

___

Police brace for confrontations as Hong Kong protesters mass

HONG KONG (AP) — Large crowds of protesters were gathering and marching in central Hong Kong on Saturday as police readied for possible confrontations near the Chinese government's main office and elsewhere in the semiautonomous territory.

A march to mark the fifth anniversary of China's decision against fully democratic elections in Hong Kong was not permitted by police, but protesters took to the streets anyway in the 13th straight weekend of demonstrations.

The mostly young, black-shirted protesters took over roads and major intersections in shopping districts as they rallied and marched. Police erected additional barriers and brought out two water cannon trucks near the Chinese government office and deployed at various locations in riot gear.

Democratic Party lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting said Hong Kong citizens would keep fighting for their rights and freedoms despite the arrests of several prominent activists and lawmakers in the past two days, including activist Joshua Wong.

The protests were sparked by a now-shelved extradition bill. Protesters are demanding its full withdrawal, democratic elections and an investigation into alleged police brutality in what have been pitched battles with hard-line demonstrators.

___

GOP shifts focus to House Dem 'squad' in campaign attacks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Move over, Nancy Pelosi. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the "squad" of freshmen women of color are emerging as new stars of Republican attacks against Democrats running for Congress.

The tone is being set from the top as President Donald Trump bashes the four squad members with a strategy Republicans are quick to mimic, modeled on his own rise to the White House. Trump set a new standard in 2016, making some Republicans uneasy, by taunting rivals and branding them with exaggerated nicknames intended to make them unelectable.

The GOP is embracing the tactic for 2020.

A first test will be a Sept. 10 special election in North Carolina, the state where Trump sparked the "send her back!" rally chant. The Trump-endorsed Republican, Dan Bishop, is portraying Marine veteran Dan McCready and other Democrats as "crazies," ''clowns" and "socialist."

"These crazy liberal clowns ... They're not funny," Bishop says in one ad that features images of McCready, Pelosi and squad members to a soundtrack of circus music. "They're downright scary."

___

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan stable after prison stabbing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sirhan Sirhan, imprisoned for more than 50 years for the 1968 assassination of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, was hospitalized Friday after being stabbed by a fellow inmate at a San Diego prison.

A statement from the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said the stabbing occurred Friday afternoon at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility near San Diego.

"Officers responded quickly, and found an inmate with stab wound injuries. He was transported to an outside hospital for medical care, and is currently in stable condition," the statement said.

The statement did not name Sirhan, but a government source with direct knowledge confirmed to The Associated Press that he was the victim. The source spoke under condition of anonymity, citing prison privacy regulations.

The stabbing was first reported by TMZ.

___

Protect or develop? Amazon fires signal growing pressure

VILA NOVA SAMUEL, Brazil (AP) — "Without smoke, there's no progress," said the Amazon rancher in a torn straw hat and cowboy boots caked in red dirt.

The rancher, 75-year-old Antonio Lopes da Silva, was talking about the fires that have swept parts of one of the world's most precious regions in recent weeks. People around the world reacted with shock at what they consider a monumental threat to the environment, but for many living in the Amazon, land-clearing fires mean survival and development.

"If you don't burn, you can't live. But it has to be well organized" and in line with the law, said da Silva, who provides pasture for his 200 cattle.

The strain between protecting and developing the Amazon, which encompasses vast rainforests as well as mid-size cities, farms and logging operations, will surely intensify even after this year's fires subside.

The Amazon, about 60% of which is in Brazil, is a buffer against climate change that is crucial to the planet's health, scientists say. It is also an engine for growth whose huge spaces and natural resources are being harnessed relentlessly to help boost Latin America's biggest economy.

___

Valerie Harper broke taboos, stole hearts as TV's Rhoda

NEW YORK (AP) — There was never a better laugh line in all of sitcomania and, in her signature role as Rhoda, Valerie Harper nailed it.

Eyeing a piece of candy with desire yet trepidation, Rhoda cracks, "I don't know why I'm putting this in my mouth. I should just apply it directly to my hips."

That was in 1970 in the first weeks of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," as Rhoda — and Harper — first stole viewers' hearts.

Rhoda was lovely and adorable but she had relatable issues with her weight and took refuge in self-deprecating jokes.

Rhoda was for everyone, and she would prove it in back-to-back hit sitcoms that made Harper a breakout star on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," then established her as a funny leading lady in her own series, "Rhoda," scoring guffaws and busting TV taboos as an overweight, brash, Jewish version of the girl next door.

___

Skaggs family 'shocked' over possible Angels link to death

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The family of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs says it was startled to learn that a club employee "may" be part of the investigation into the 27-year-old's death from an accidental drug overdose.

A Texas coroner said in a report made public Friday that Skaggs died after choking on his vomit with a toxic mix of alcohol and the powerful painkillers fentanyl and oxycodone in his system.

Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room in the Dallas area July 1 before the start of what was supposed to be a four-game series against the Texas Rangers. The first game was postponed before the teams played the final three games.

"That is completely out of character for someone who worked so hard to become a Major League Baseball player and had a very promising future in the game he loved so much," the family said less than two hours after the coroner's report was made public. "We will not rest until we learn the truth about how Tyler came into possession of these narcotics, including who supplied them."

The statement thanked police in the Dallas suburb of Southlake for the investigation and said they "were shocked to learn that it may involve an employee of the Los Angeles Angels." The family said it hired Texas attorney Rusty Hardin to try to determine how Skaggs obtained the drugs.