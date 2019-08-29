School days: UK’s Princess Charlotte to start next week

FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, Britain's Princess Charlotte waves following the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, near London, England. Kensington Palace said Thursday Aug. 29, 2019, that the four-year-old daughter of Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte will attend her first day of school upcoming Sept. 5. AP Photo

Britain's Princess Charlotte will soon be starting school, and she'll have her older brother to help her get used to a new place.

Kensington Palace said Thursday that the 4-year-old princess will attend her first day of school on Sept. 5.

Charlotte and 6-year-old Prince George will be students at Thomas's Battersea school in London.

The palace says parents Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, will take their two oldest children to school that day.