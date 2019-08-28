Children of military members born overseas won’t automatically be U.S. citizens

Changes in U.S. immigration policy affect immigrants in 2019 Here are five USCIS changes in immigration regulations and policy updates that affect legal immigrants with visas and green cards in the United States and likely will increase deportations in 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are five USCIS changes in immigration regulations and policy updates that affect legal immigrants with visas and green cards in the United States and likely will increase deportations in 2019.

Children born overseas to U.S. service members, State Department or other U.S. officials will no longer be automatically granted the residency status needed to be considered U.S. citizens, the government agency responsible for registering them confirmed Wednesday.

A U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services official, who confirmed the policy change to McClatchy on the condition they would not be identified, said the policy change, which was released Wednesday, “explains that we will not consider children who live abroad with their parents to be residing in the United States even if their parents are U.S. government employees or U.S. service members stationed outside of the United States.”

Instead of the previously granted automatic citizenship, the service member or government employee will have to “obtain a Certificate of Citizenship, their U.S. citizen parent must apply for citizenship on their behalf under [Immigration and Nationality Act] 322, by filing Form N-600K, and show they meet the qualifications,” the agency said. “As a result, these children will no longer be considered to have acquired citizenship automatically under INA 320,” the current provision U.S. Code of the Immigration and Nationality Act that grants those children automatic citizenship.

The Defense Department did not have an immediate comment on the policy change.

