Iowa man who killed top golfer from Spain gets life sentence

FILE - This file booking photo provided by the Story County Jail in Nevada, Iowa, shows Collin Richards. Richards, who killed a former Iowa State University golfer has been sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole. A Story County judge pronounced the mandatory sentence on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. He'd pleaded guilty on June 14 to first-degree murder for the Sept. 17 slaying of 22-year-old Celia Barquin Arozamena. (Story County (Iowa) Jail via AP, File)

The man who killed a former Iowa State University golfer has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A Story County judge on Friday pronounced the mandatory sentence against 22-year-old Collin Richards.

Collins pleaded guilty on June 14 to first-degree murder for the Sept. 17 slaying of 22-year-old Celia Barquin Arozamena. Police say Richards stabbed her while she was playing on a course near the campus in Ames, leaving her body in a pond.

Richards had been staying at a homeless encampment in nearby woods.

Barquin was a top golfer in Spain as a teenager and came to Iowa State to pursue her career.

A lawyer for her family told The Des Moines Register that relatives hope Richards' sentencing will give them some closure.