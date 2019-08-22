Sweden arrests 2 more suspects in Denmark tax office blast

Police in Denmark say their Swedish colleagues have arrested two more people in connection with an early morning explosion that damaged the headquarters of the Danish Tax Agency, slightly injuring a bystander.

The Copenhagen police say the arrest of the two men, aged 22 and 27, bring to three the number of people in custody. A fourth suspect is being sought on an international arrest warrant.

Investigator Brian Belling said in a statement Thursday that police are continuing their investigation, adding, "we are confident that the perpetrators will be brought to justice."

Police did not immediately link the Aug. 6 tax agency blast to another one, four days later, at a nearby police station, though they said industrial explosives were used in both. No one was injured in the police station explosion.