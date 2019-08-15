Panama’s capital City marks 500th anniversary of founding

A person waves a Panama flag during the activities celebrating the 500 anniversary of the founding of Panama City, at the site of the ruins of Old Panama, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. The city was founded on August 15, 1519 by Spanish conquistador Pedro Arias Davila. On Jan. 28 1671, the Welsh pirate Henry Morgan attacked the city and destroyed it. The attack caused the city to be rebuilt a few kilometers to the west on a new site. AP Photo

Panama City is marking the 500th anniversary of its founding by the Spanish on Aug. 15, 1519.

Big blue butterflies and smaller orange and black ones were released by the hundreds to mark the day when Pedro Arias de Avila founded the city.

The city's old center, known as the Casco Viejo, was declared a World Heritage Site in 2003. The city's center was moved there from a nearby site, known as Old Panama, in the 1670s after a fire.

There were parades and folk dancing shows Thursday as part of the celebrations, and actors dressed up as historical figures.