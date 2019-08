Kansas City, Kansas, police say a child shot while riding in the back of a vehicle has died.

A man who was in the backseat was in serious but stable condition after also being shot Tuesday.

Their ages and names have not been released.

The Kansas City Star reports the man told police that people he didn't know fired at their car from another vehicle.

No suspect or vehicle description was released.