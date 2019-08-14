Pakistani PM reiterates support to Kashmiris on Indian side

An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier patrols near the India Pakistan border fencing at Garkhal in Akhnoor, about 35 kilometers (22 miles) west of Jammu, India, Tuesday, Aug.13, 2019. Pakistan has denounced India’s actions to change the special status of the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir and has downgraded its diplomatic ties with New Delhi. AP Photo

Pakistan's prime minister assured Kashmiri people living in the Indian-administered part of the divided region that he supports them in their struggle for self-determination.

In his statement Wednesday, Imran Khan condemned New Delhi's decision Aug. 5 to downgrade Kashmir's status, as he began celebrations marking Pakistan's independence day.

Khan is marking the day in Pakistan's part of Kashmir to express solidarity with Kashmiris on the Indian-controlled side. He will make a speech in the Legislative Assembly to denounce Indian human rights violations in Kashmir.

India and Pakistan gained independence in 1947 when British colonialists left the subcontinent. The next year, they fought the first of two wars over control of Kashmir. It ended with the region divided between them though both claim it entirely.

India has maintained an unprecedented security lockdown to try to stave off a violent reaction to Kashmir's downgraded status. Protests and clashes have occurred daily, thought the curfew and communications blackout have meant the reaction is largely subdued.

Pakistan has called for an urgent meeting of the U.N. Security Council, saying the move by India's Hindu nationalist-led government threatens international peace and could lead to ethnic cleansing and genocide. Poland holds the council presidency this month and Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz said members would discuss the letter.

The lockdown is expected to last at least through Thursday, when India celebrates its independence.