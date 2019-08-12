Oklahoma latest to grapple with online school problems

This July 19, 2019 photo shows An Epic Charter Schools office in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma investigators wrote in a court affidavit that Epic Charter Schools co-founders Ben Harris and David Chaney recruited "ghost students" who received little or no instruction. The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed. The two men released a statement saying they did nothing wrong and are confident they'll be vindicated. AP Photo

An investigation into the founders of an online charter school in Oklahoma is just the latest in a series of similar probes taking place across the country.

Oklahoma investigators last month wrote in a court affidavit that Epic Charter Schools co-founders Ben Harris and David Chaney recruited "ghost students" who received little or no instruction. The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed.

The two men released a statement saying they did nothing wrong and are confident they'll be vindicated.

It's hardly the first time virtual or online charter schools have found themselves in hot water.

Similar cases have been reported in Ohio and Indiana. In California, 11 were indicted this year in a charter school case in which prosecutors allege students were enrolled unwittingly.