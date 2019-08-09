Nation & World

Ex-US Olympic dressage athlete charged with attempted murder

The Associated Press

This May 2009 photo shows Michael Barisone at his equestrian farm in Washington Township, N.J. The former U.S. Olympic dressage athlete is accused of shooting a woman at his New Jersey farm where he trains equestrian athletes. Prosecutors in Morris County, on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, charged the 54-year-old with two counts of attempted murder and weapons offenses. (Nancy Jaffer via AP)
MORRISTOWN, N.J.

A former U.S. Olympic dressage athlete is accused of shooting a woman at his New Jersey farm where he trains equestrian athletes.

Prosecutors in Morris County on Thursday charged 54-year-old Michael Barisone with two counts of attempted murder and weapons offenses.

Authorities say police found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds at Barisone Dressage in Washington Township on Wednesday. A man was also injured, and a handgun was recovered.

Authorities have not released their names or conditions.

According to his website, Barisone was a member of the 2008 Olympic team and the 1997 gold medal-winning Nations Cup team in Hickstead, England. It says he has coached Olympians and is a member of the U.S. Equestrian Federation's board of directors.

It was not immediately possible to reach Barisone, whose voice mailbox was full.

