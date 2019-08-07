Greek island search intensifies for missing astrophysicist

A specialized Greek police unit with geolocation equipment joined Wednesday in the search for a British scientist on holiday on an Aegean Sea island who went missing after apparently going for a morning cross-country run.

A police statement said a military helicopter transported the team to the island of Ikaria, where police, the fire department, coast guard and volunteers are searching for Cyprus-based astrophysicist Natalie Christopher.

She was reported missing on Monday by her Cypriot partner, with whom she was vacationing. Authorities have said they are keeping all lines of inquiry open.

A police official said Wednesday her cellphone, which had been closed shortly after she was reported missing, was briefly switched on 24 hours later — providing a focus for the search — but it was unclear who had activated it.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the matter with the press.

The area of Ikaria where Christopher was reportedly running has paths along steep sea cliffs.

A missing person alert has also been issued calling on the public to come forward with any information they might have.

Cypriot authorities said they were in close contact with Greek officials involved in the search operation, and were in contact with the missing woman's family.