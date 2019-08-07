The Latest: Reeves, Waller headed for runoff in Mississippi

In this July 25, 2019 photo, Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood, right, with several visiting pastors during a recent lunch at Bully's Restaurant in Jackson, Miss. Hood, a Democrat, faces seven opponents in the Democratic primary for Governor, Aug. 6. AP Photo

The Latest on the Republican and Democratic primaries in Mississippi's governor's race (all times local):

12:53 a.m.

Mississippi Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves and former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller Jr. are headed to a runoff for the Republican nomination for governor.

First-term state Rep. Robert Foster was eliminated from the three-person primary Tuesday.

GOP Gov. Phil Bryant couldn't seek a third term. The winner of the Aug. 27 Republican runoff will face Democrat Jim Hood as well as an independent and a Constitution Party candidate in November.

Forty-five-year-old Reeves has presided over the Mississippi Senate for two terms as lieutenant governor after two terms as state treasurer.

Reeves campaigned on a record of tax-cutting. Sixty-seven-year-old Waller said Mississippi needs to spend more money on highways.

Reeves opposes Medicaid expansion. Waller said Mississippi should seek federal permission to let low-income residents purchase Medicaid coverage.

Mississippi, Louisiana and Kentucky are electing governors this year.

9:13 p.m.

Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood has won the Democratic nomination for governor.

He defeated seven lesser-known candidates Tuesday and will face a Republican, an independent and a Constitution Party candidate in November.

Republican Gov. Phil Bryant could not seek a third term this year. Hood is trying to become Mississippi's first Democratic governor since Ronnie Musgrove was defeated in 2003 after a single term.

The 57-year-old Hood is completing his fourth term as attorney general and is the only Democrat holding statewide office in Mississippi. He was previously a district attorney.

Hood frequently says he's running for governor to help "the least among us," including the poor. He says Mississippi needs to improve schools and highways.

12:10 a.m.

Mississippi's fourth-term attorney general, Jim Hood, is trying to defeat seven low-budget candidates in a Democratic gubernatorial primary in hopes of a bigger goal in November: breaking a Republican grip on the governorship lasting 24 of the past 28 years.

Party primaries are Tuesday in Mississippi, one of three states electing a governor this year. Louisiana and Kentucky are the others. Voters are weighing which party should take charge amid questions about the future economic direction of the conservative Southern state.

Second-term Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves is backed by Republican Gov. Phil Bryant, who cannot seek a third term. His primary opponents are former Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller Jr. and state Rep. Robert Foster.

If primary runoffs are needed, they will be Aug. 27.