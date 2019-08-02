Man indicted in 4 family slayings, is back in Ohio

A man has been indicted on four counts of aggravated murder in the slayings of his wife, her parents and her aunt in an apartment home in southwest Ohio.

Butler County Jail records show 37-year-old Gurpreet Singh was booked into the jail early Friday after his return from Connecticut. The grand jury indictments were made public nearly eight hours later.

Singh had been arrested July 2 in Branford, Connecticut.

He had called 911 on April 28 to say he found the four "on the ground and bleeding" in a West Chester apartment where he also lived, some 20 miles (32.3 kilometers) north of Cincinnati. Each of the four killed had at least two gunshot wounds in the head.

A message was left Friday for Singh's attorney, Charles H. Rittgers.