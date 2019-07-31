Kane, once Pennsylvania attorney general, released from jail

FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2016, file photo, former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane leaves court in handcuffs after her sentencing at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Kane is set to be released from a county jail on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, after serving about eight months for leaking grand jury material and lying about it, Montgomery County Correctional Facility Warden Julio Algarin said. Dan Gleiter

Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane has been released from jail after serving less than a year for a grand jury secrecy violation.

The 53-year-old left the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in the Philadelphia suburbs about 8:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Kane is a Scranton native who was the first Democrat and first woman elected to be the state's top prosecutor.

She resigned after being convicted in 2016 of perjury, obstruction and other counts for leaking grand jury material and lying about it.

She began serving a 10- to 23-month term in November and had a couple months shaved off for good behavior.

Her lawyer says Kane couldn't wait to get home to see her two sons.