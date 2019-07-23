In prized Venezuelan building, a long wait for light

Orelis Lehmann stands on the balcony 's door of her dark apartment in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. A power outage that began Monday afternoon at the start of rush hour was one more in a series of prolonged blackouts that have unnerved Venezuelans this year and also hit hard the building where Lehmann lives. AP Photo

When the lights began flickering back on in Venezuela's capital, residents in the six-story Doleli Building hailed as part of the city's cultural patrimony remained in the dark.

Inside the mostly older inhabitants who have watched children flee abroad as the South American nation's humanitarian crisis worsens locked their doors and pressed ears against radios in a futile quest for news.

"I'm worried we're going to become disconnected from everything," said Alfredo Cova, 55, as the blackout stretched into Tuesday afternoon.

The power outage that began Monday afternoon at the start of rush hour was one more in a series of prolonged blackouts that have unnerved Venezuelans this year. Caracas has largely been spared the worst, but the widespread outage came as another harsh reminder that no city is immune.