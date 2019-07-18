Norway holds Muslim cleric for 4 weeks after Italy trial

Mullah Krekar faces the media in a District Court in Oslo, Norway, Wednesday July 17, 2019. Norway’s controversial refugee, Mullah Krekar, was seized Tuesday by the Norwegian police intelligence agency PST and held on the request of Italian authorities, after an Italian court sentenced him to 12-years in prison for planning terrorist acts. Carina Johansen

A Norwegian court has ordered an Iraqi-born Muslim cleric held in custody for four weeks after he was sentenced to 12 years in prison in Italy for terror offenses.

The Oslo District Court said Wednesday there is a risk that Mullah Krekar could flee.

Norwegian broadcaster NRK said an Italian extradition request is expected soon.

Krekar, who earlier refused to travel to Italy, fearing extradition to Iraq, was Monday found guilty in Bolzano of attempting to overthrow the Kurdish government in northern Iraq and create an Islamic caliphate.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

"I have no ties to terror. ... This is a political case," Krekar said upon arriving at the court in Norway, calling the Italian case "fake."

A refugee from Iraqi Kurdistan who came to Norway in 1991, the 63-year-old cleric has several convictions in Norway.