The Latest: Duchesses in Royal box at for Wimbledon final

The Latest at Wimbledon (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, were in the Royal Box for the women's final at Wimbledon.

The royals were joined by Kate's sister, Pippa.

Meghan is friends with Serena Williams, who was facing Simona Halep in the final on Centre Court.

British Prime Minister Theresa May was also in the Royal Box.

2:35 p.m.

Simona Halep won the first set 6-2 against Serena Williams in the women's Wimbledon final.

Halep dominated the seven-time Wimbledon champion from the start, breaking Williams in her first two service games and taking a 4-0 lead. At that stage, Halep had hit six winners and zero unforced errors. Williams had zero winners and nine unforced errors.

Williams' only break point of the set came at 4-1, but she hit a forehand wide.

Halep is looking for her first Wimbledon title and second Grand Slam trophy overall. Williams has won 23 major tournaments.

1 p.m.

Top-seeded Dylan Alcott of Australia won the first quad wheelchair singles title at Wimbledon, a day after winning the doubles title.

Alcott beat doubles partner Andy Lapthorne of Britain 6-0, 6-2 in the first official singles final for the event at the All England Club.

Alcott and Lapthorne won the doubles title on Friday, beating Koji Sugeno of Japan and David Wagner of the United States 6-2, 7-6 (4).

Wheelchair tennis made its debut at Wimbledon in 2016.

Alcott became a paraplegic after a tumor was removed from his spine soon after birth, according to the Wimbledon website.

8:20 a.m.

Going for No. 24, Serena Williams will face Simona Halep in the Wimbledon final.

Williams is trying to equal the record for most Grand Slam singles titles won in tennis history. Margaret Court holds that record with 24, but 13 of her trophies came during the amateur era, while all of Williams' have come after professionals were admitted to major tournaments in 1968.

At Wimbledon, Williams is a seven-time champion who will be playing in her 11th final. Simona Halep, a former No. 1 who won the French Open last year, will be in her first final at the All England Club.

In 10 previous matches between the two, Williams has won nine times.