Special counsel Robert Mueller’s hearing could be delayed

FILE - In this May 29, 2019, file photo, special counsel Robert Mueller speaks at the Department of Justice in Washington, about the Russia investigation. To prepare for next week's high stakes hearing with Mueller, some Democratic members and staff are watching old video of his previous testimony. Others are closely re-reading Mueller's 448-page report. And most of them are worrying about how they'll make the most their short time in front of the stern, reticent former FBI director. AP Photo

House Democrats are considering a delay of special counsel Robert Mueller's high-profile hearing next week because of concerns over the short length of the scheduled hearings before two committees.

The House Judiciary and Intelligence committees are considering delaying the July 17 hearing as they negotiate with Mueller's representatives and the Justice Department over the hearing's format, according to two people familiar with the talks. The delay would be in exchange for more time for questioning.

One of the people said the hearing would be delayed a week, to July 24. The people requested anonymity to discuss the private negotiations and because the talks were still fluid.

Mueller is scheduled to testify before the two committees in open session. He had expressed his reluctance to testify, and has said he won't go beyond the report.

A spokesman for the House Judiciary Committee would not confirm the possible delay.

"At this moment we still plan to have our hearing on the 17th and we will let you know if that changes," said Daniel Schwartz, spokesman for House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler.