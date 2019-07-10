New Orleans, states along Gulf brace for torrential rains

Forecasters expect a tropical weather system to develop into a storm that could push the already swollen Mississippi River precariously close to the tops of levees that protect New Orleans.

The low pressure area was over water, south of the Florida Panhandle early Wednesday and was expected to strengthen into a storm as it moved west through the Gulf's warm waters.

Forecasters say parts of Louisiana could see up to 12 inches (30 centimeters) of rain by Monday, with heavier amounts possible in some spots.

Mississippi and Texas were also at risk of torrential rains.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The National Weather Service said New Orleans is protected to a river level of 20 feet (6.1 meters), but it was forecast to rise above flood stage to 19 feet (5.8 meters) by Friday.