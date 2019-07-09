Egypt asks Interpol to help it retrieve King Tut statue

FILE - In this Thursday, March 31, 2016 file photo, an Egyptian guard walks out of King Tutankhamun's tomb in the Valley of the Kings in Luxor, Egypt. Christie’s in London has said Thursday July 4, 2019, they are going forward with the auction of a 3,000-year-old brown quartzite head sculpture depicting the famed Egyptian boy pharaoh Tutankhamun despite protests from the Egyptian government, that is thought to be valued at more than US dollars 5 million (4 million pounds). AP Photo

Egypt says it has asked Interpol to help track down a 3,000-year-old sculpture of the famed boy pharaoh Tutankhamun after Christie's auctioned it off last week despite Cairo's objections.

The Britain-based auction house sold the brown quartzite head depicting King Tut for more than 4.7 million pounds ($5.9 million).

Egypt's National Committee for Antiquities Repatriation says in a statement late Monday that it hired a British law firm to file a lawsuit against Christie's, saying the auction house did not provide documents proving ownership.

Christie's has denied any wrongdoing, saying it carried out "extensive due diligence" to verify the provenance of the statue and had "gone beyond what is required to assure legal title."

The committee also criticized British authorities for not supporting its claim to the sculpture.