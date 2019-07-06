Thousands of motorcyclists ride in honor of 7 bikers killed

Thousands of motorcyclists have traveled through parts of New Hampshire as a tribute to seven bikers killed in a collision with a pickup truck last month.

An estimated 3,000 motorcycles, with 4,500 riders from around the country, took part in the Ride for the Fallen 7 on Saturday. They road 90 miles (145 kilometers) from Laconia to the crash site in Randolph, where a memorial service was held in a nearby field.

Those killed were members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club. President Manny Ribeiro says the show of support is "just amazing." He says of the ride: "This is what happens when good people die."

The bikers were killed June 21 when a pickup truck hauling a flatbed trailer crashed into them. The driver has pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide.