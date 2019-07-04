Category 2 Hurricane Barbara loses strength over Pacific

Hurricane Barbara continued to lose punch as it moved through the open Pacific far from land Thursday, sapped by cooler waters and wind shear.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Barbara had been downgraded from a Category 4 storm to a Category 2, with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph (155 kph).

Its center was located about 1,420 miles (2,290 kilometers) west-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California.

Barbara was forecast to weaken further, becoming a tropical storm on Friday and a post-tropical cyclone the following day.

The hurricane center said models show it dissipating east of Hawaii, though the storm's remnants could reach the islands next week.