Prime minister: Detained Australian leaves North Korea

This undated photo provided by the Sigley family shows Alek Sigley. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, June 28, 2019, in Osaka, Japan, that he remained concerned for the Australian student who is uncontactable in North Korea and has been offered international support to find him. Morrison said the plight of Alek Sigley had been raised with him by world leaders attending the Group of 20 summit in Osaka including Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (Courtesy of the Sigley family via AP)

Australia's prime minister says an Australian student has been released from detention in North Korea.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Parliament on Thursday that Alek Sigley had left North Korea and was "safe and well."

The 29-year-old Pyongyang university student lost contact with family and friends in Japan and Australia on Tuesday last week.

Morrison's announcement was the first confirmation that he had been detained.