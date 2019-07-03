Nation & World
Austria sets Sept. 29 as date for early national election
Austrian authorities have set Sept. 29 as the date for the country's early parliamentary election following the collapse of ex-Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's coalition government.
The Austria Press Agency reported that the Cabinet and a parliamentary committee formally approved the date on Wednesday.
Kurz pulled the plug on the coalition of his center-right People's Party and the far-right Freedom Party in May, less than two years into the government's five-year term. That followed the publication of a video showing Freedom Party leader Heinz-Christian Strache appearing to offer lucrative government contracts to a purported Russian investor.
Kurz then lost a confidence vote in parliament. A non-partisan interim administration under Chancellor Brigitte Bierlein, previously the head of the country's Constitutional Court, is running Austria until a new elected government is in place.
