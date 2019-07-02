10 Things to Know for Today

Police officers stand guard near a broken glass outside Legislative Council building in Hong Kong, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Hundreds of protesters swarmed into Hong Kong's legislature Monday night, defacing portraits of lawmakers and spray-painting pro-democracy slogans in the chamber before vacating it as riot police cleared surrounding streets with tear gas and then moved inside. The words read " not leave, not withdraw." AP Photo

Your daily look at late breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. BORDER PATROL CHIEF CONDEMNS AGENTS' OFFENSIVE FACEBOOK POSTS

Carla Provost says sexist posts about U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and comments questioning the authenticity of a photo of drowned migrants are "completely inappropriate."

2. BEIJING ENDS SILENCE ON HONG KONG PROTESTS

China's government expresses strong backing for the chief executive's administration, condemning the occupation and vandalization of Hong Kong's legislature.

3. TRUMP TAKES DIFFERENT TACTS IN NUCLEAR DIPLOMACY

Nuclear weapons are at the heart of the difficult U.S. relations with both North Korea and Iran, but Pyongyang perhaps gives Trump a greater chance of striking a deal.

4. MACRON CALLS OUT IRAN ON NUKES

The French president urges Tehran to immediately reduce its stocks of low-enriched uranium and stick to the terms of the 2015 accord curbing its nuclear activity.

5. TRUMP TO HAVE TANKS AT 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION

An AP photographer saw at least two M1A1 Abrams tanks and two Bradley Fighting Vehicles on flatcars in a Washington railyard.

6. WORLD BANK UNIT IMPLICATED IN LATIN AMERICA GRAFT SCANDAL

An investment officer responsible for the bidding on a highway project is married to a top executive of a company that won part of the contract she helped to oversee, AP learns.

7. STATE MAPMAKER BRINGS CREATIVITY, WHIMSY TO ROAD MAPS

Bruce Hull has been injecting visual flare, handy information and a hidden bit of his own family history into Ohio's maps for almost 20 years.

8. WHERE THEY'RE FLOCKING FOR SOLAR ECLIPSE

Tens of thousands of tourists are heading to northern Chile to stake out spots in one of the world's best locations to witness the cosmic spectacle.

9. LAPD OPENS INTERNAL AFFAIRS INQUIRY IN NIPSEY HUSSLE CASE

Police are looking into why the woman who drove the getaway car in the aftermath of the rapper's killing was sent home when she tried to turn herself in during the manhunt for the shooter.

10. BASEBALL MOURNS PITCHER'S DEATH

Tyler Skaggs of the Los Angeles Angels died after being found unresponsive in his hotel room in Texas before the team's scheduled series opener against the Rangers.