Brazil cops get more time to probe rape claim against Neymar

FILE - In this June 13, 2019 file photo, Brazil's soccer player Neymar speaks to the press as he leaves a police station where he answered questions about rape allegations against him in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Brazilian authorities say police have asked Monday, July 1, for more time to investigate a model’s allegation that she was raped by soccer star Neymar. AP Photo

Police have asked for more time to investigate a model's allegation that she was raped by soccer star Neymar, Brazilian authorities said Monday.

The Public Ministry's communications office said police in Sao Paulo would be given 30 more days to look into the woman's claims.

Najila Trindale went to police in Brazil's biggest city on May 31 to file a formal accusation against Neymar, alleging he raped her at a Paris hotel earlier that month. The player denies the allegation.

Neymar is also being investigated by police in Rio de Janeiro over his posting of images of his accuser on social media without her authorization.