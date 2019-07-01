The Latest: UK ‘worried’ by Iran’s breach of nuclear deal

FILE - In this April 9, 2018, file photo, released by an official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani listens to explanations on new nuclear achievements at a ceremony to mark "National Nuclear Day," in Tehran, Iran. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif acknowledged Monday, July 1, 2019, Iran had broken the limit set on its stockpile of low-enriched uranium by the 2015 nuclear deal, marking its first major departure from the unraveling agreement a year after the U.S. unilaterally withdrew from the accord. (Iranian Presidency Office via AP) AP

The Latest on Iran's unraveling nuclear deal with world powers (all times local):

5:55 p.m.

Britain is urging Iran to reverse course and stick to the terms of the nuclear deal it signed with world powers.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said he was "deeply worried" by Iran's announcement that it had surpassed the stockpile of low-enriched uranium allowed under the 2015 agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

In a tweet, he urged Tehran "to avoid any further steps away from JCPoA & come back into compliance."

Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman, James Slack, said the announcement was "extremely concerning."

It comes after the U.S. unilaterally withdrew from the agreement and imposed heavy new sanctions on Iran.

Slack said Britain will continue working with the remaining signatories, particularly France and Germany, to keep the deal in place.

___

5:00 p.m.

A senior Russian diplomat says that U.S. sanctions have provoked Iran's move to break the limit set on its uranium stockpiles.

Iran acknowledged Monday it had exceeded the limit set on its low-enriched uranium stockpiles by a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, its first major departure from the agreement a year after Washington unilaterally withdrew from it.

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov noted that Iran had warned of its move in advance. He urged all parties to "avoid escalation," saying that Iran's move "causes regret, but shouldn't be overdramatized."

Ryabkov said the development is a "natural result" of the U.S.'s maximum pressure campaign.

He added that Iran was facing "unprecedented and unthinkable" U.S. sanctions, including an oil trade embargo, which are an attempt to "strangle" the country.

___

3:50 p.m.

The United Nations' atomic watchdog agency is confirming Iran has surpassed the stockpile of low-enriched uranium allowed under the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said its director general, Yukiya Amano, has informed its board of governors that the organization had verified Monday Iran's stockpile of uranium enriched up to 3.67% had exceeded the 300 kilograms allowed.

Iran earlier in the day had announced that it had exceeded the limit, as it threatened it would.

Last year, the U.S. unilaterally pulled out of the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The other signatories — including the UK, France and Germany — involved have been struggling to keep Iran within the deal.

The deal promises Iran economic and sanctions relief for limits on its nuclear program .