Albania holds local elections amid political turmoil

Albanian prime minister Edi Rama thanks his supporters during the last election rally in Vlora, southern Albania, Friday, June 28, 2019. Abania's municipal elections don't normally provoke much interest beyond the country's border, but the holding of this weekend's vote — or failure to do so — appears decisive for the tiny Western Balkan country in its bid to start full membership negotiations with the European Union. AP Photo

Albanians have started to cast ballots to elect mayors and city councils, or parliaments, amid a tense political conflict with the opposition boycotting the municipal elections.

Votes will be cast Sunday to pick authorities that will run 61 districts across the country for the next four years.

While the Socialist-run government is insisting on holding the election, the opposition says it will stop it taking place. Albania's President Ilir Meta is sympathetic to the opposition and declared that the vote is canceled, but the government under Prime Minister Edi Rama has refused to abide by that decision.

Voting starts at 0500 GMT and ends 1700 GMT. Preliminary election results are not expected until Monday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The opposition blames a corrupt government linked to organized crime and asks for fresh national elections.