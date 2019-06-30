AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Trump becomes 1st sitting US leader to enter North Korea

PANMUNJOM, Korea (AP) — With wide grins and a historic handshake, President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un met at the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone on Sunday and agreed to revive talks on the pariah nation's nuclear program. Trump, pressing his bid for a legacy-defining accord, became the first sitting American leader to step into North Korea.

What originally was intended to be an impromptu exchange of pleasantries turned into a 50-minute meeting, another historic first in the yearlong rapprochement between the two technically warring nations. It marks a return to face-to-face contact between the leaders after talks broke down during a summit in Vietnam in February. Trump announced afterward that the two nations had agreed to resume discussions in the coming weeks. Significant doubts remain, though, about the future of the negotiations and the North's willingness to give up its stockpile of nuclear weapons.

In a made-for television moment, the two leaders strode toward one another from opposite sides of the Joint Security Area and shook hands over the raised patch of concrete at the Military Demarcation Line as cameras clicked and photographers jostled to capture the scene. After asking if Kim wanted him to cross, Trump took 10 steps into the North with Kim at his side, before escorting Kim back to the South for a sit-down at Freedom House.

The spectacle marked the latest milestone in two years of roller-coaster diplomacy between the two nations, as personal taunts of "Little Rocket Man" and threats to destroy the other have been ushered out by on-again, off-again talks, professions of love and flowery letters.

"I was proud to step over the line," Trump told Kim as they met in the building on the South Korean side of the truce village of Panmunjom. "It is a great day for the world."

___

Analysis: Trump's diplomacy puts relationships over results

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — For President Donald Trump, a four-day visit to Asia is shaping up to be more about relationships than results.

In Japan for the Group of 20 summit, Trump notched few identifiable accomplishments on a range of pressing challenges as he savored the show of diplomatic backslapping.

He went into his meetings with friends and foes alike against the backdrop of global crises, from Iranian aggression to Russian election meddling. Eager to avoid a repeat of his past tumultuous international summit visits, Trump traded hard-nosed negotiations for compliments and sidestepped thorny issues in public with even the most troublesome of global figures.

After meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin, Saudi Arabia's Mohammed bin Salman, Turkey's Recep Tayyep Erdogan and China's Xi Jinping, all of whom have authoritarian tendencies, the president invoked the imperative of strong relationships nine times in a closing news conference at the G-20. "I really have a good relationship with everybody," he said.

Then he moved on to South Korea, holding out hope for another chance to show off what may be his "Art of the Handshake." He invited North Korea's Kim Jong Un to join him for a quick exchange of greetings at the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone.

___

Taliban say latest round of talks with US 'critical'

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The seventh and latest round of peace talks between the U.S. and Taliban is "critical," said Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen on Sunday, the second day of talks with Washington's peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad in the Mideastern state of Qatar, where the militant group maintains a political office.

Shaheen told The Associated Press both sides are looking for "tangible results" as they try to hammer out the fine print of agreements that will see the eventual withdrawal of over 20,000 U.S. and NATO troops from Afghanistan, and end America's longest-running war.

The agreements are also expected to provide guarantees that Afghanistan will not again harbor terrorists to carry out attacks worldwide.

The talks began on Saturday and are expected to continue into the next week.

The two sides sat down to negotiate just days after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington was hopeful of a deal to end Afghanistan's protracted war by Sept. 1.

___

O'Rourke to visit Mexico, meet turned away US asylum seekers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke is heading to Mexico on Sunday to meet with immigrants seeking U.S. asylum but "turned away" at the border.

In the former congressman's first international trip as a White House hopeful, his campaign says O'Rourke will visit Ciudad Juarez, across the Rio Grande from his native El Paso, Texas, to meet with what it calls "individuals and families directly impacted by Donald Trump's cruel and inhumane policies."

O'Rourke hopes to "shed light on the desperate circumstances those who are seeking asylum and refuge are fleeing, and the conditions these families and individuals are forced to endure when they've been turned away from our borders." That includes meeting with people and organizations providing immigrants care and assistance in Mexico.

O'Rourke blames those being forced to wait on "the Trump administration's unlawful 'Remain in Mexico' program," which has allowed the United States to return thousands of Central Americans to Mexican border cities as they wait to hear about their asylum claims. It is meant to reduce the attractiveness of U.S. asylum requests that in the past had allowed claimants to remain in the U.S. for years as their cases wound their way through the courts.

Praising his hometown as part of the world's largest "binational" community with Juarez is a centerpiece of O'Rourke's presidential campaign, and he released a sweeping immigration plan in May calling for providing millions of people in the country illegally with a "pathway" to U.S. citizenship, while deploying thousands of lawyers to the border to help process asylum cases and earmarking $5 billion to improve living conditions in the Central American countries many immigrants are fleeing.

___

Schumer: ATF should investigate Dominican Republic deaths

NEW YORK (AP) — The Senate's top Democrat called on the U.S. government Sunday to step up its efforts to investigate the deaths of Americans who traveled to the Dominican Republic and is asking the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to get involved.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the agency should step in to lend investigative support to the FBI and local law enforcement officials after at least eight Americans died in the Dominican Republic this year. Family members of the tourists have called on authorities to investigate whether there's any connection between the deaths and have raised the possibility the deaths may have been caused by adulterated alcohol or misused pesticides.

The ATF — the agency primarily investigates firearms-related crimes but is also charged with regulating alcohol and tobacco — is uniquely positioned to provide technical and forensic expertise in the investigation, Schumer said. The agency also has offices in the Caribbean.

"Given that we still have a whole lot of questions and very few answers into just what, if anything, is cause for the recent spate of sicknesses and several deaths of Americans in the Dominican Republic, the feds should double their efforts on helping get to the bottom of things," Schumer said in a statement to The Associated Press.

An ATF spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

___

Trump administration agrees to delay health care rule

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Trump administration has agreed to postpone implementing a rule allowing medical workers to decline performing abortions or other treatments on moral or religious grounds while the so-called "conscience" rule is challenged in a California court.

The rule was supposed to take effect on July 22 but the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and its opponents in a California lawsuit mutually agreed Friday to delay a final ruling on the matter until Nov. 22.

The agency called it the "most efficient way to adjudicate" the rule.

A federal judge in San Francisco permitted the change on Saturday.

A California lawsuit alleges that the department exceeded its authority with the rule, which President Trump announced in May.

___

Cease-fire in US-China trade war doesn't bridge differences

WASHINGTON (AP) — Once again, Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping have hit the reset button in trade talks between the world's two biggest economies, at least delaying an escalation in tension between the U.S. and China that had financial markets on edge and cast a cloud over the global economy.

But when U.S. and Chinese negotiators sit down to work out details, the same difficult task remains: getting China to convince the United States that it will curb its aggressive push to challenge American technological dominance — and then to live up to its promises.

At the Group of 20 meeting in Osaka, Japan, Trump and Xi agreed to a cease-fire in the trade conflict . Trump said Saturday he would hold off for the "time being" on plans to impose tariffs on $300 billion more in Chinese imports — on top of the $250 billion he's already targeted. This decision will jump-start trade talks that stalled last month.

"We're going to work with China where we left off," Trump said Saturday. He also said China had agreed to buy more American farm products.

Andy Rothman, an investment strategist with Matthews Asia and a former economic official with the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, said the Trump-Xi meeting was more conciliatory than he expected. He was struck by Trump's use of the term "strategic partner" to describe U.S. relations with China after other administration officials have played up the geopolitical rivalry between the two countries.

___

Migrant aid ship rams Italian police boat; captain arrested

LAMPEDUSA, Sicily (AP) — The German captain of a humanitarian rescue ship with 40 migrants aboard has been arrested after she rammed her vessel into an Italian border police motorboat while docking at a tiny Mediterranean island Saturday in defiance of Italy's anti-migrant interior minister.

Jeering onlookers shouted "handcuffs, handcuffs" as Carola Rackete, the 31-year-old captain, was escorted off the boat at Lampedusa, which is closer to north Africa than to the Italian mainland.

The migrants, meanwhile, hugged personnel of the German Sea-Watch charity who helped them during their 17 days at sea. Some kissed the ground after disembarking from Sea-Watch 3 at dawn's break.

The migrants had been rescued from an unseaworthy vessel launched by Libya-based human traffickers but Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini had refused to let them disembark on Lampedusa until other European Union countries agreed to take them. Five nations pledged to do so on Friday: Finland, France, Germany, Luxembourg and Portugal.

The humanitarian rescue operation ended dramatically and violently when Rackete decided she could no longer wait for permission to dock given the odyssey of the migrants aboard.

___

Tens of thousands join gay pride parades around the world

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tens of thousands of people turned out for gay pride celebrations around the world on Saturday, including a boisterous party in Mexico and the first pride march in North Macedonia's capital.

Rainbow flags and umbrellas swayed and music pounded as the march along Mexico City's Paseo de la Reforma avenue got underway, with couples, families and activists seeking to raise visibility for sexual diversity in the country.

Same-sex civil unions have been legal in Mexico City since 2007, and gay marriage since 2009. A handful of Mexican states have also legalized same-sex unions, which are supposed to be recognized nationwide. But pride participants said Mexico has a long way to go in becoming a more tolerant and accepting place for LGBTQ individuals.

"There's a lot of machismo, a lot of ignorance still," said Monica Nochebuena, who identifies as bisexual.

Nochebuena, 28, attended the Mexico City march for the first time with her mother and sister on Saturday, wearing a shirt that said: "My mama already knows." Her mother's shirt read: "My daughter already told me."

___

Ye Olde Slugfest: Yanks top Red Sox 17-13 in MLB Euro debut

LONDON (AP) — Rest assured, British fans: Most baseball games are not like this, not even the crazy ones between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.

Major League Baseball arrived in Europe on Saturday night with Ye Olde Slugfest. Each team scored six runs in a first inning that lasted nearly an hour, with Aaron Hicks hitting the first European homer . Brett Gardner had a tiebreaking, two-run drive in the third, Aaron Judge went deep to cap a six-run fourth and the Yankees outlasted their rivals 17-13 in a game that stretched for 4 hours, 42 minutes — 3 minutes shy of the record for a nine-inning game.

"Well, cricket takes like all weekend to play, right? So, I'm sure a lot of people are used to it," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "We should remind them there's not 30 runs every game."

Before a sellout crowd of 59,659 at Olympic Stadium that included supporters from Britain, Beantown and the Big Apple plus royalty, batters behaved like good tourists and minded the gaps — and the fences. As a Union Jack fluttered above center field along with the Stars and Stripes, both teams jacked and jacked and jacked.

"I think we're getting as good a reception as football has for the last couple years," Yankees first baseman Luke Voit said.